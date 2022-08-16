Wave Race 64 Arriving on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on August 19th

Before summer ends, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can return to the waters in Wave Race 64, starting on August 19th.

Nintendo has confirmed that the jet ski racer is making its way to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, growing the roster of games available. It appears as though the monthly cadence of releasing a classing Nintendo 64 game to the subscription service is continuing with yet another beloved title.

Wave Race 64 first launched on the Nintendo 64 console back in 1996. Developed and published by Nintendo, Wave Race 64 became a smash hit on the console. Wave Race 64 sees players racing on jet skis across various courses. The game offers three unique game modes including Championship, Time Trials, and Stunt Mode. Players can even take advantage of Wave Race 64’s multiplayer mode.

For its time, Wave Race 64 is a deeply mechanical racing title. The game features great animations as well as realistic physics which weren’t all too common back in 1996. The game also provided a challenge as four difficulty modes could be unlocked: Normal, Hard, Expert and Reverse.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers access to a growing roster of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles on a subscription basis. An annual subscription is available in Canada for $63.99 CAD/year. Nintendo is continually adding a new title to its service each month, including games like Banjo-Kazooie and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and recently, Pokémon Puzzle League.

In addition, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers access to premium pieces of DLC including the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise content as well as the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Nintendo has built itself a rhythm of announcing the monthly Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack days prior to its launch on the service. While many players are hoping Nintendo releases a new roadmap of what’s to come in the future, it appears as though the company will retain the mystery of what comes next.

