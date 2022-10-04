New iOS 16.1 Beta Removes Adaptive Transparency Support for Original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

As noted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman yesterday, previous iOS 16.1 beta releases enabling the Adaptive Transparency feature of the AirPods Pro 2 for older AirPods models is now confirmed to be a bug.

Apple has just rolled out iOS 16.1 beta 4 to the developers which disables the Adaptive Transparency toggle for the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max (via MacRumors).

“I’m told this is a bug,” said Gurman in a tweet yesterday, while later clarifying that the feature is “not meant to work.”

Adaptive Transparency is a feature that is only for the newest AirPods Pro 2, which can “reduce loud sounds around you,” according to Apple. The feature is only enabled by the new H2 chip in the device.

I’m told this is a bug https://t.co/4BPBmpLbgI — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 3, 2022

Today’s iOS 16.1 beta release confirms what Gurman said, as Adaptive Transparency support has now been permanently removed for older AirPods.

AirPods Pro 2 cost $329 and are available on Amazon.ca.