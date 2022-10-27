What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
6 seconds ago

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers, just one day after the full, public release of iOS 16.1.

YouTuber zollotech did what he does best and rounded up all of the new beta’s changes in a recent video. iOS 16.2 beta 1 comes in at around 5GB in size and brings a modem update that could resolve connectivity issues for users that were facing any

Other notable changes include:

  • Apple’s new Freeform app, which enables real-time collaboration across many users and devices. Freeform comes pre-installed on iOS 16.2 beta 1 on both iPhone and iPad. There’s also a new Freeform toggle in Settings Profile Show All that controls syncing within the app.
  • A Live Activities has been added back to Settings TV. Apple started rolling out Live Activities for supported apps on iPhone 14 Pro in iOS 16.1.
  • Matter support has been added to the Home app.
  • New splash screen in the News app.

The YouTuber noted that Freeform still has some bugs. In addition, iOS 16.2 beta 1 brings more changes to the iPad than the iPhone. For starters, external display support has been added back to supported iPad models.

You can check out zollotech‘s full video below, where the YouTuber covers all the changes and also goes into performance and battery life on the new beta build:

