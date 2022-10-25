iOS 16.2 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today released the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for developers, and more. Check out what’s available for download below:

iOS 16.2 beta (20C5032e)

iPadOS 16.2 beta (20C5032e)

macOS 13.1 beta (22C5033e)

watchOS 9.2 beta (20S5331e)

tvOS 16.2 beta (20K5331f)

Stay tuned to find out what’s new in these updates.

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to everyone, along with tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 and macOS Ventura 13.