What’s New on Crave: February 2023

We’re rounding the corner into another month and Bell Media today has shared its list of what’s new on the Crave streaming service for February 2023.

February is Black History Month and Crave has highlights featuring Black creators, talent, and cultural figures with various curated special collections.

One upcoming title is the TSN and Crave Original documentary, Black Ice, from UNINTERRUPTED Canada, premiering on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The feature documentary examines the role of Black players in hockey and is directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis, and executive produced by LeBron James, Drake, and Maverick Carter.

For fans of the Vancouver Grizzlies, the documentary The Grizzlie Truth is coming out on February 27.

Check out the full list of new titles and movies coming to Crave in February 2023 below:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Max’s VELMA, Season 1 Episodes 7-8 (Feb. 2)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21 Episode 3 (Feb. 3 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s THE LAST OF US, Season 1 Episode 4 (Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s C.B. STRIKE: TROUBLED BLOOD, Season 1 (Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Documentary ALL THAT BREATHES (Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Max’s VELMA, Season 1 Episodes 9-10 (Feb. 9)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21 Episode 4 (Feb. 10 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK (Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO’s THE LAST OF US, Season 1 Episode 5 (Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s C.B. STRIKE: TROUBLED BLOOD Season 1, Episode 2 (Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21 Episode 5 (Feb. 17 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s THE LAST OF US, Season 1 Episode 6 (Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 1 (Feb. 19 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s C.B. STRIKE: TROUBLED BLOOD Season 1, Episode 3 (Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s THE LAST OF US, Season 1 Episode 7 (Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 2 (Feb. 26 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s C.B. STRIKE: TROUBLED BLOOD Season 1, Episode 4 (Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

BLACK ICE (Feb. 2)

AINBO: SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON (Feb. 3)

FIRESTARTER (Feb. 3)

THE GAMES MAKER (Feb. 3)

PLEASURE (Feb. 10)

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (Feb. 10)

MILTON’S SECRET (Feb. 10)

THE SWEARING JAR (Feb. 10)

MIA AND THE WHITE LION (Feb. 17)

THE NUTCRAKER (2010) (Feb. 17)

WOLFHOUND (Feb. 17)

PIL’S ADVENTURES (Feb. 17)

OZZY (Feb. 17)

SNOWTIME! (Feb. 17)

QUENTIN BLAKE’S CLOWN (Feb. 17)

THE WOMAN KING (Feb. 17)

POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU! (Feb. 18)

POKEMON: THE FIRST MOVIE (Feb. 18)

THE MARKSMAN (Feb. 24)

1UP (Feb. 24)

LIGNES DE FUITE (Feb. 24)

LORD OF THE RINGS (1978) (Feb. 24)

SING (Feb. 24)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

Crave Original Series THE EMPEROR, Season 1, Episode 5 (Feb. 1)

ESCAPING THE TALIBAN: REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK BY GENEVIEVE BEAUCHEMIN (Feb. 3)

AINBO: SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON (Feb. 3)

W5 Episode 11 (Feb. 3)

YOUR HONOR Season 2 Episode 4 (Feb. 3)

THE OTHER TWO Season 1-2 (Feb. 3)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15 Episode 6 (Feb. 3)

Crave Original Series THE EMPEROR, Season 1 Episode 6 (Feb. 8)

W5, Episode 12 (Feb. 10)

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION Season 2 (Feb. 10)

MR. A & MR. M: THE STORY OF A&M RECORDS Episodes 1-2 (Feb. 10)

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 1 (Feb. 10)

TRANSPLANT Season 3 (Feb. 10)

YOUR HONOR Season 2 Episode 5 (Feb. 10)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15 Episode 7 (Feb. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Crave Original Series THE EMPEROR, Season 1, Episode 7 (Feb. 15)

DRAG RACE BELGIQUE, Season 1, Episode 1 (Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: PICARD, Season 3, Episode 1 (Feb 16)

JUST FOR LAUGHS 2022: THE GALA SPECIALS – RUSSELL PETERS (Feb. 17)

W5, Episode 13 (Feb. 17)

Crave Original Series THUNDER BAY, Season 1 Episodes 1-2 (Feb. 17)

YOUR HONOR, Season 2, Episode 6 (Feb. 17)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 8 (Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

POKEMON: THE SERIES, Season 2, 17, 18, 19 (Feb 18)

Crave Original Series THE EMPEROR, Season 1, Episode 8 (Feb. 22)

STAR TREK: PICARD, Season 3, Episode 2 (Feb. 23)

DRAG RACE BELGIQUE, Season 1, Episode 2 (Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET)

MTV CRIBS Season 19 (Feb. 24)

MTV’s DELICIOUSNESS Season 3B (Feb. 24)

W5, Episode 14 (Feb. 24)

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, Season 2 (Feb. 24)

YOUR HONOR, Season 2, Episode 7 (Feb. 24)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 9 (Feb. 24 at 9:30 p.m.)

Crave Original Documentary THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH (Feb. 27)

STARZ Programming

AINBO: SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON (Feb. 3)

THE COLONY (Feb. 3)

THE DIRTIES (Feb. 3)

THE GAMES MAKER (Feb. 3)

THE INHABITANT (Feb. 3)

GET ON UP (Feb. 3)

BMF Season 2 Episode 5 (Feb. 3)

MADEA’S FAMILY REUNION (Feb. 3)

MADEA GOES TO JAIL (Feb. 3)

MADEA’S BIG HAPPY FAMILY (Feb. 3)

120 BPM (Feb. 3)

BEGINNERS GUIDE TO ENDINGS (Feb. 3)

BORN TO BE BLUE (Feb. 3)

CLOSET MONSTER (Feb. 3)

THE GRAND SEDUCTION (Feb. 10)

INTO THE FOREST (Feb. 10)

LEAP YEAR (Feb. 10)

MACK & RITA (Feb. 10)

MADEA’S WITNESS PROTECTION (Feb. 10)

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA CHRISTMAS (Feb. 10)

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN (Feb. 10)

GOOD NEIGHBORS (Feb. 10)

LET ME IN (Feb. 10)

MEAN DREAMS (Feb. 10)

MEN WITH BROOMS (Feb. 10)

MILTON’S SECRET (Feb. 10)

MY AWKWARD SEXUAL ADVENTURE (Feb. 10)

MIA AND THE WHITE LION (Feb. 17)

THE NUTCRAKER (2010) (Feb. 17)

GIGI & NATE (Feb. 17)

BMF, Season 2, Episode 6 (Feb. 17)

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL (Feb. 17)

TYLER PERRY’S DADDY’S LITTLE GIRLS (Feb. 17)

PIL’S ADVENTURES (Feb. 17)

OZZY (Feb. 17)

RIVER (Feb. 17)

SNOWTIME! (Feb. 17)

50/50 (Feb. 17)

QUENTIN BLAKE’S CLOWN (Feb. 17)

TYLER PERRY’S THE FAMILY THAT PREYS (Feb. 17)

JUMANJI (Feb. 20)

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (Feb. 20)

BMF, Season 2, Episode 7 (Feb. 24)

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (Feb. 24)

PARTY DOWN, Season 3, Episode 1 (Feb. 24)

TYLER PERRY’S GOOD DEEDS (Feb. 24)

SING (Feb. 24)

GULLIVER RETURNS (Feb. 24)

SOURCE CODE (Feb. 24)

LEONARD COHEN: I’M YOUR MAN (Feb. 24)

REMEMBER ME (Feb. 24)

SECRETARY (Feb. 24)

NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING (Feb. 24)

COOL HAND LUKE (Feb. 24)

LORD OF THE RINGS (1978) (Feb. 24)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING