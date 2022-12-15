What’s New on Disney+ Canada: January 2023

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies set to hit its streaming service in January 2023. Check out the full list below to see what’s coming next month to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.
Disney
January 4
- National Treasure: Edge of History (New Episode)
- Willow (New Episode)
January 6
- Meet the Deedles
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- If These Walls Could Sing
January 9
January 11
- Chasing Waves ( S1 – All Episodes)
- National Treasure: Edge of History (New Episode)
- Willow (New Episode) Gina Yei (S1 – All Episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1 – All Episodes)
January 18
- National Treasure: Edge of History (New Episode)
January 20
- Idina Menzel’s – which way to the stage
January 25
- National Treasure: Edge of History (New Episode)
- Darby and The Dead
Marvel
January 4
- Marvel’s Runaways (S3 – All Episodes)
January 6
Star
January 3
- Welcome to Chippendales (Series Finale)
January 4
- American Horror Story: NYC (S11 – New Episodes)
- Grails: When Sneakers Change The Game
- Taiwan Crime Stories (S1 – Premiere)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn (S1 – New Episode)
January 8
- Tokyo Revengers (S2 – Premiere)
January 11
- American Horror Story: NYC (S11 – New Episodes)
- Big Bet (New Episode)
January 13
- Criminal Minds (S16 – New Episode)
January 15
- Family Guy (S21 – New Episode)
- The Great North (S3 – New Episode)
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
January 18
- American Horror Story: NYC (S11 – New Episode)
- Super Junior Last Man Standing (All Episodes)
January 20
- Criminal Minds (S16 – New Episode)
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty/El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle (S1 – Premiere)
January 22
- Bob’s Burgers (S13 – New Episode)
January 25
- Extraordinary (Premiere)
- Commander Fort/El Comandante Fort (S1 – All Episodes)
January 27
- Darby and The Dead (Premiere)
January 29
- Bob’s Burgers (S13 – New Episode)
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
Star Wars
January 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Premiere
National Geographic
January 13
- The Territory
- The Flagmakers
- Retrograde
