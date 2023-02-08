Xbox Game Pass February 2023 Free Games: Madden NFL 23, Atomic Heart, and More

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Microsoft has just announced a handful of free games Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to during the month of February.

Xbox february 23 jpg

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, users get access to a rotating catalogue of over 100 games, including first-party titles.

Subscribers also get to enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and many more.

Check out the newly announced free games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

Give your Ultimate Team a boost and show you’re here to win. EA Play and Ultimate members can score a Supercharge Pack by logging into Madden Ultimate Team between February 9 and March 9, 2023.

EAP M23 KeyArt 1920x1080 8e268370cd99fc2ab9cf jpg

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9

It is a multiplayer Gundam action RPG where you can smash foes solo or with friends in thrilling mechanized combat. Acquire new mobile suits, power them up, and take them into battle in various missions!

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Carve out your own kingdom or champion another’s cause as you explore the vast, reimagined continent of Calradia in this prequel to the critically acclaimed, Mount & Blade: Warband.

Bannerlord thumbnail 19201080p c0291960232fcd65672c jpg

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

The award-winning game remastered for Xbox Series X|S with all of its robust city-simulation gameplay and unique charm along for the ride.

Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, and challenge yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub.

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16

Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.

SW3 Definitive Edition KeyArt Thumbnail 1920x1080 d93d8f7535d333afc6a1 jpg

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

In a mad and sublime utopian world, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment, and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission.

Other game updates and Game Pass Quests include:

  • Fallout 76: Modern Living Bundle – Available now
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle – Available now
  • Madden NFL (250 points – Ultimate only): Play 4 Online Games
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong (5 points): Play
  • Earn an Achievement in any Game Pass Game (50 points)

