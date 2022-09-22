Yale Home Launches New ‘Yale Assure Lock 2’ Smart Lock Line

Yale Home has just launched its flagship smart lock line, the Yale Assure Lock 2, a collection of smart locks built upon the original Yale Assure Lock with the latest technology, including a first-ever Matter offering.
Featuring an elevated design, the Yale Assure Lock 2 models support Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit technology out of the box, so setup via the Yale Access app is easier than ever.
With the addition of a Yale Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, or Matter Smart Module (coming soon), the lock can integrate with a variety of third-party security, and automation systems, including:
- Amazon Alexa
- Apple HomeKit
- Google Home
- Airbnb
- Philips Hue
- Ring Alarm
- Samsung SmartThings
Assure Lock 2 locks are self-installable, and all locks come with a small bore hole adapter that can be used on doors with a deadbolt bore hole of 1-½”, which is commonly found in Canada.
All locks are available in a keyed or key-free, touchscreen or push button model, in black suede, satin nickel or oil-rubbed bronze.
Yale Assure Lock 2 is available today at ShopYaleHome.com, Best Buy, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot with a price range of $209 to $344 CAD.
