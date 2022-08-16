You Can Now Buy Apple’s Beats x Kim Kardashian Collection in Canada

Last week, Apple announced a new Beats collaboration with Kim Kardashian for Beats Fit Pro earphones.

As of today, you can now buy the Beats x Kim earphones collection, which offers three new neutral colours: Moon, Dune and Earth.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio and also support iOS and Android.

“My collaboration with Beats came about when I found the Beats Fit Pro and I would wear them and it was a game changer. And I thought to myself, wouldn’t that be cool if I could find headphones that were color painted in more neutral tones. Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in and I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors. I found an artist that would paint the headphones, then I thought OK, why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples that I was just, for fun, creating,” said Kardashian last week in a promo video.

These new colours of Beats Fit Pro are available for $249 CAD on Apple.ca (currently sold out) and on Amazon Canada, priced the same as other original colours of the earphones. Amazon says these Beats Fit Pro earphones will ship on August 17, 2022.