You Can Now Buy Apple’s HomePod 2 in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new HomePod second-generation in Canada, with first pre-orders set to deliver today.
As of writing, you can buy HomePod 2 on Apple’s website and have it ready for pickup at your local Apple Store. Select addresses can also get HomePod 2 with same-day delivery.
HomePod 2 costs $399 in Canada and right now the colour Midnight is showing delivery from March 1-8 and White is from February 22 to March 1 with standard shipping.
This newest HomePod has a high-excursion woofer, five woofers, Spatial Audio, room sensing, plus a built-in temperature and humidity sensor, to go with Matter smart home support. We’ll have more on HomePod 2 shortly, stay tuned. You can read about HomePod 1 versus HomePod 2 differences here.
To make a stereo pair, you’ll need two HomePods of the same generation. That means you can’t mix and match HomePod 1 and HomePod 2.
Buying a new HomePod gives you a free 6-month trial of Apple Music. AppleCare+ for HomePod is available for $59 CAD.
Click here to check out HomePod on Apple.ca.
Other articles in the category: Featured stories
Samsung Reveals Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra at Unpacked Event
Today, Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S23 series of devices. During its annual keynote, the company revealed details on the new flagship devices encompassing the Galaxy line. This year, Samsung is pleased to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new series of Galaxy phones iterates on its predecessors...
Samsung’s New Galaxy Book3 Series Laptops Revealed at Unpacked Event
Samsung’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event was held today, showcasing a new lineup of devices. Of course, while the company’s new Galaxy S23 series of smartphones were revealed, Samsung took time to reveal the new Galaxy Book3 laptops. This year sees the launch of a lineup of fresh premium PCs from Samsung. Samsung is launching four...
You Can Now Buy Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini in Canada
Apple has launched sales of its new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max, its most powerful Apple Silicon to date, along with the refreshed Mac mini with M2, plus M2 Pro for the first time. These new Macs were announced last week. “The new MacBook Pro and Mac mini are […]