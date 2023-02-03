You Can Now Buy Apple’s HomePod 2 in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new HomePod second-generation in Canada, with first pre-orders set to deliver today.

As of writing, you can buy HomePod 2 on Apple’s website and have it ready for pickup at your local Apple Store. Select addresses can also get HomePod 2 with same-day delivery.

HomePod 2 costs $399 in Canada and right now the colour Midnight is showing delivery from March 1-8 and White is from February 22 to March 1 with standard shipping.

This newest HomePod has a high-excursion woofer, five woofers, Spatial Audio, room sensing, plus a built-in temperature and humidity sensor, to go with Matter smart home support. We’ll have more on HomePod 2 shortly, stay tuned. You can read about HomePod 1 versus HomePod 2 differences here.

To make a stereo pair, you’ll need two HomePods of the same generation. That means you can’t mix and match HomePod 1 and HomePod 2.

Buying a new HomePod gives you a free 6-month trial of Apple Music. AppleCare+ for HomePod is available for $59 CAD.

Click here to check out HomePod on Apple.ca.