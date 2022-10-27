You Can Now Download iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 for Older Devices

Apple released iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 for download (build 19H117) on Thursday, adding a new update for older devices that aren’t compatible with the latest iOS and iPadOS 16.1 released earlier this week.
The following devices can download iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1:
- iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,1)
- iPad mini 4 (Cellular) (iPad5,2)
- iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,3)
- iPad Air 2 (Cellular) (iPad5,4)
- iPhone 6s (iPhone8,1)
- iPhone 6s Plus (iPhone8,2)
- iPhone SE (iPhone8,4)
- iPhone 7 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,1)
- iPhone 7 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,2)
- iPhone 7 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,3)
- iPhone 7 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,4)
- iPod touch 7G (iPod9,1)
According to Apple, iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 bring “important security updates and is recommended for all users.”
You can update your devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
