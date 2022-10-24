You Can Now Download tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

tvos 16 apple tv 4k

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 16.1, along with macOS Ventura 13. Also available now are tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1.

For watchOS 9.1, it includes the following improvements to go with bug fixes:

  • Battery life extended for Outdoor Walking, Running and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2 and Ultra
  • Music can download when Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular
  • Matter smart home connectivity standard now supported

As detailed in the recent Apple TV 4K upgrade press release, Apple says tvOS 16.1 will bring a new Siri interface.

“Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations,” explains Apple.

Apple says the “more compact design of Siri on Apple TV allows users to quickly view results without leaving the action onscreen.”

