YouTube, NBA Partner to Spotlight Canadian Basketball Talent

A new partnership announced by the NBA and YouTube Shorts is aiming to bring Canadian basketball fans into the world of NBA lifestyle and culture, by offering them a look at what their favourite Canadian NBA players are up to off the court.

Fans will be able to see how players choose their pre-game outfits, their candid thoughts on poutine, and some of the best dance moves to celebrate a slam dunk.

“YouTube has long been a place where Canadian basketball fans can see full-game highlights or top plays,” said YouTube Canada’s Marketing Lead Alyssa Whited. “Together with the NBA, we wanted to take the fan experience one step further by showing a side of the players fans don’t get to see on the court.”

This behind the scenes access extends well beyond the NBA season. Fans will be able to watch and explore content from other key moments including the Canada Series and All-Star weekend.

“We’re so excited to deliver exclusive content featuring some of the NBA’s brightest young stars, to basketball fans in Canada through YouTube Shorts,” said Cheryl Sebastian, Director of Global Partnerships, NBA Canada. “Our new partnership provides a fantastic platform to showcase the dynamic personalities of NBA players, with an assist from some of the most engaging and talented Canadian content creators.”

These NBA stars will get to connect, create and share their stories with top Canadian creators including:

Basement Gang

Jad Slaibeh (Chad with a J)

Jaclyn Forbes

Neema Naz

Torri Webster

Harjit & Jaz (YouTwoTV)

Fans in Canada can follow the NBA on YouTube Shorts by visiting this link.