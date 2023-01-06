iPhone’s AR Tool Measures Tesla Cybertruck Dimensions

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Tesla Cybertruck preorder holder Noah Sargent had used the augmented reality (AR) tool on his iPhone to measure the truck’s bed lengths, Tesla North is reporting.

For those who aren’t familiar, newer iPhones and iPads have the ability to measure objects and people using the built-in Measure app, which leverages AR technology.

Users simply need to point their camera at an object and tap start and end points to see distance measurements.

A prototype of the Cybertruck is currently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. Sargent used the Measure app to record the prototype’s measurements.

Looking at the photographs, the Cybertruck prototype bed measures 5’1″ wide, 6’7″ long and about 22 inches tall.

When the tailgate is folded out, it looks to be about 4’11” wide, with the top level measuring roughly 25.5 inches deep and the lower ramp partition measuring about 3’3″ from the tailgate to the ground.

Previously, Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen has said this prototype will not be the final size of the production model. However, Sargent says the pictured vehicle will be within 3% of the production model.

The Cybertruck is set to begin delivering late this year.

