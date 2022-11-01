Tesla Cybertruck Mass Production Said to Begin by End of 2023: Report

According to a new report by Reuters, Tesla is planning to begin mass production of its highly-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of 2023 (via Tesla North), which is faster than the previous timeline provided by the automaker.

The reported production target is roughly two years after CEO Elon Musk’s initial target for the electric truck when it was first shared in 2019.

Citing two people with knowledge of the electric car maker’s plans, today’s report adds that potential buyers of the Cybertruck may finally get their hands on the “most highly anticipated, and closely tracked electric vehicle launches ever” in a year.

Last year, Musk confirmed during the company’s Q4 2021 earnings call that the Cybertruck won’t launch this year and will “hopefully” launch sometime in 2023. The latest news from Musk said Cybertruck would launch first deliveries in mid-2023.

Based on Tesla’s recent third quarter earnings slide deck, the Tesla Cybertruck is currently in the tooling stage, and early production and deliveries are set to begin next year. The Cybertruck will be produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

And although Tesla takes about a year to ramp up production of new vehicles according to Musk, today’s report suggests for Cybertruck, it may begin faster than usual at half the time.

Earlier this year, Musk also noted that the pricing for the Cybertruck will be different than the original $39,900 price tag it announced with, due to inflation and other supply chain constraints.

For Canadians that pre-ordered the Cybertruck, we may get deliveries here shortly after the futuristic truck debuts in the U.S. in mid-2023, likely into 2024.