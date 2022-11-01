Tesla Cybertruck Mass Production Said to Begin by End of 2023: Report

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

According to a new report by Reuters, Tesla is planning to begin mass production of its highly-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of 2023 (via Tesla North), which is faster than the previous timeline provided by the automaker.

Cybertruck hero

The reported production target is roughly two years after CEO Elon Musk’s initial target for the electric truck when it was first shared in 2019.

Citing two people with knowledge of the electric car maker’s plans, today’s report adds that potential buyers of the Cybertruck may finally get their hands on the “most highly anticipated, and closely tracked electric vehicle launches ever” in a year.

Last year, Musk confirmed during the company’s Q4 2021 earnings call that the Cybertruck won’t launch this year and will “hopefully” launch sometime in 2023. The latest news from Musk said Cybertruck would launch first deliveries in mid-2023.

Based on Tesla’s recent third quarter earnings slide deck, the Tesla Cybertruck is currently in the tooling stage, and early production and deliveries are set to begin next year. The Cybertruck will be produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

And although Tesla takes about a year to ramp up production of new vehicles according to Musk, today’s report suggests for Cybertruck, it may begin faster than usual at half the time.

Earlier this year, Musk also noted that the pricing for the Cybertruck will be different than the original $39,900 price tag it announced with, due to inflation and other supply chain constraints.

For Canadians that pre-ordered the Cybertruck, we may get deliveries here shortly after the futuristic truck debuts in the U.S. in mid-2023, likely into 2024.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

SpaceX to Debut Starlink for Moving Vehicles in December with New Dish

SpaceX on Tuesday announced a new Flat High-Performance Starlink dish for RVs that will enable the high-speed satellite broadband service to operate on moving vehicles (via Tesla North). Starlink for RVs launched back in May, allowing those living in mobile homes or travelling around in recreational vehicles to "immediately access high-speed, low-latency internet on an...
Nehal Malik
6 days ago

Tesla Can ‘Far Exceed’ Apple’s Market Cap, Says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the electric vehicle (EV) maker's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that the company could one day "far exceed" Apple's market capitalization (via Tesla North). Musk said that it is possible for Tesla to be worth more than Apple, but it will require "incredible execution." In fact, the celebrity billionaire...
Nehal Malik
2 weeks ago