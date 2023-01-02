Tesla Announces Record Q4 Deliveries, Up 40% Year-Over-Year

Tesla has today announced a record 405,278 vehicle deliveries in Q4 2022, marking a 40% year-over-year increase despite significant COVID-19 challenges (via Tesla North).

The electric car maker produced a total of 439,701 cars during Q4, which marks a 47% YoY increase to 1.37 million units during the year.

“We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter,” the company said.

“Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022.”

Tesla produced 419,088 Model 3/Y vehicles and 20,613 Model S/X units in Q4. 388,131 of its deliveries for the quarter were Model 3/Y, while 17,147 were Model S/X.

“All things considered…I’m super proud of the team for this result,” said Martin Viecha, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Tesla.

~440k cars made and ~405k delivered in Q4. Delivery growth of 40% and production growth of 47% in 2022. All things considered…I’m super proud of the team for this result. A smoother delivery pattern will require more vehicles in transit, which is why production > deliveries. — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) January 2, 2023

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year that ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The company will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full-year 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.