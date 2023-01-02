Tesla Announces Record Q4 Deliveries, Up 40% Year-Over-Year

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Tesla has today announced a record 405,278 vehicle deliveries in Q4 2022, marking a 40% year-over-year increase despite significant COVID-19 challenges (via Tesla North).

Tesla

The electric car maker produced a total of 439,701 cars during Q4, which marks a 47% YoY increase to 1.37 million units during the year.

“We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter,” the company said.

“Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022.”

Figures

Tesla produced 419,088 Model 3/Y vehicles and 20,613 Model S/X units in Q4. 388,131 of its deliveries for the quarter were Model 3/Y, while 17,147 were Model S/X.

“All things considered…I’m super proud of the team for this result,” said Martin Viecha, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Tesla.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year that ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The company will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full-year 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

‘Watch App for Tesla’ Holiday Update Released for Download

The much-awaited 'Watch App for Tesla’ ($27.99) holiday update has just been released, which also includes direct vehicle control for using the Apple Watch as a proper Bluetooth key for Tesla (via Tesla North). Following today’s update, Tesla drivers can use the Apple Watch to unlock and access Tesla vehicles, unlatch doors, and drive, without requiring Wi-Fi....
Usman Qureshi
3 days ago

Tesla Promo Offers $5,000 Off December Deliveries in Canada

Tesla is offering a $5,000 CAD credit to Canadian customers who take delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y electric vehicle (EV) by December 31, 2022 — reports Tesla North. This promo launched on Wednesday, December 21, and will run until the end of the year. What's more, it comes on top of an...
Nehal Malik
2 weeks ago