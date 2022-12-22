Tesla Promo Offers $5,000 Off December Deliveries in Canada

Nehal Malik
1 min ago

Tesla is offering a $5,000 CAD credit to Canadian customers who take delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y electric vehicle (EV) by December 31, 2022 — reports Tesla North.

This promo launched on Wednesday, December 21, and will run until the end of the year. What’s more, it comes on top of an existing offer of 10,000 kilometres of free Supercharging to customers who take delivery of any Tesla EV in December.

“Take delivery of a new Model 3 or Model Y between December 21 and 31, 2022 for a $5,000 credit and 10,000 kilometers of free Supercharging,” reads a notice on Tesla’s website.

The discount is part of a year-end push from Tesla to pump up its deliveries for 2022. As big as Tesla’s signature end-of-quarter delivery pushes are, the company goes even harder at the end of the year.

Tesla is asking customers by text message to “reply YES” if they want to take advantage of this special promo. You can click here to take a look at Tesla Canada’s inventory of cars that are available for immediate delivery.

Canada isn’t alone in getting an impressive discount from Tesla to incentivize customers to make a purchase before the end of the year. In the U.S., Tesla is offering a $7,500 USD tax credit, in addition to 10,000 miles of free Supercharging, until December 31.

Earlier this month, Tesla started delivering the refreshed 2023 Model S with a larger rear touchscreen in Canada. Tesla has also added Apple Music to its EVs with the recent holiday software update.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

SpaceX Starlink Internet Coming to Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation

The SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service is set to arrive in the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada in 2023, Tesla North is reporting. The First Nation is located 60 km north of Regina. According to a press release from the First Nation’s leadership body, Starlink will roll out to 127 occupied housing units on...
Usman Qureshi
1 week ago

How to Set Up Apple Music in Tesla [VIDEO]

Apple Music has officially launched for Tesla vehicles with the holiday software update, and a new YouTube video by Tesla Raj shows what the Apple Music experience looks like in your Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about Apple’s App Store and its 30% commission as being unfairly high. This is why the...
Usman Qureshi
1 week ago

Apple Music Launches for Tesla Vehicles with Holiday Software Update

Last month, it was reported that Apple Music will soon be coming to Tesla vehicles and now, it has finally arrived with the holiday software update. As confirmed by James Locke on Twitter, Tesla’s holiday software update 2022.44.25.1 includes support for the Apple Music streaming service. @Tesla holiday update incoming! This is on our Canadian...
Usman Qureshi
1 week ago