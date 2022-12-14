How to Set Up Apple Music in Tesla [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple Music has officially launched for Tesla vehicles with the holiday software update, and a new YouTube video by Tesla Raj shows what the Apple Music experience looks like in your Tesla.

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about Apple’s App Store and its 30% commission as being unfairly high. This is why the introduction of Apple Music in Tesla marks a new partnership between Apple and Tesla.

To access Apple Music in your Tesla vehicle:

  • Download and install the 2022 holiday software update
  • Tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher
  • Scan the QR code with your mobile device
  • Log in with your Apple ID

Check out the following video walkthrough of how to set up Apple Music in your Tesla.

