How to Set Up Apple Music in Tesla [VIDEO]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about Apple’s App Store and its 30% commission as being unfairly high. This is why the introduction of Apple Music in Tesla marks a new partnership between Apple and Tesla.
To access Apple Music in your Tesla vehicle:
Download and install the 2022 holiday software update
Tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher
Last month, it was reported that Apple Music will soon be coming to Tesla vehicles and now, it has finally arrived with the holiday software update. As confirmed by James Locke on Twitter, Tesla’s holiday software update 2022.44.25.1 includes support for the Apple Music streaming service. @Tesla holiday update incoming! This is on our Canadian...
[caption id="attachment_386557" align="aligncenter" width="1443"] Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.[/caption] Tesla has started delivering 2023 Model S units with a larger rear touchscreen in Canada — reports Tesla North. Reports of the company upgrading the rear screen in the 2023 Model S and Model X surfaced earlier this week, with sightings in Europe and China. Company CEO...
As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, Tesla delivered its first production electric truck to the customer, PepsiCo, at its Semi delivery event on Thursday evening at its Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. At the event, CEO Elon Musk was also available for a presentation alongside Dan Priestley, Senior Manager, Semi Truck Engineering. Musk...