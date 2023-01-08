Tesla Debuts Round Steering Wheel for Model S/X, Plus Retrofit Option

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Image: Tesla

Tesla’s decision to reinvent the wheel by putting a steering yoke in its 2021 Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs) was a controversial one, but it certainly got people talking.

For those who simply can’t get on board with a steering yoke, though, Tesla is now offering a round steering wheel option for new Model S/X orders — reports Tesla North.

When configuring a Model S or Model X in Tesla’s vehicle configurator, customers will now be able to choose between a steering wheel and a yoke steering.

If you’ve already purchased a Model S/X with a steering yoke and would rather have a wheel, Tesla’s got you covered as well. The company has launched a Model S/X Steering Wheel Retrofit, available for $960 CAD ($700 USD) starting in May 2023.

“Travel in luxury. Enjoy the warmth of a heated wheel and the touch of premium vegan leather in a traditional form factor. No stalks or shifters,” reads Tesla’s product description for the retrofit.

The company went on to note that this retrofit is only available for existing Model S and Model X vehicles with a Yoke Steering Wheel. Furthermore, the $960 price includes installation by Tesla.

You can sign up to get notified via email when round steering wheel retrofits become available to order over on the Tesla Shop.

Last month, Tesla started delivering the refreshed 2023 Model S with a larger rear touchscreen in Canada.

