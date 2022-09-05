Tesla Full Self-Driving Price in Canada Increases to $19,500

As expected, Tesla has increased the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) in Canada to a whopping $19,500 CAD, which is around 31% of the cost of an entry Model 3 with 18-inch Aero Wheels (via Tesla North).

A couple of weeks back, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that after the wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will be increased in North America.

“Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later,” Musk said at that time. He also noted that customers can upgrade their existing cars to FSD “in 2 [minutes] via the Tesla app.”

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

In the U.S., FSD now costs $15,000 USD, which marks an increase of $3,000 USD, while the Enhanced Autopilot feature remains unchanged at $6,000 USD.

In Canada, Enhanced Autopilot now costs $7,800 CAD, up from the previous $6,400 CAD:

For those purchasing FSD, you get added features such as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control, while Autosteer on city streets is in beta and will have to be earned with a higher Safety Score. Other included features from Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot include Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon and Smart Summon.

Tesla has yet to announce a monthly subscription for FSD in Canada, which is currently only available in the U.S. for $199/month.

Just moments ago, Musk announced FSD beta 10.69.2 would be releasing “probably” by the end of this week. Currently, Canadian testers are part of the FSD beta program, which lets customers experience their vehicles drive autonomously from one location to another on city streets, while under strict driver supervision.