Tesla Full Self-Driving Price Increasing to $15,000 in the U.S.

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, the price of Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the U.S. will be increased from $12,000 to $15,000 in September, marking a massive $3,000 hike in price.

The latest price increase was announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a tweet over the weekend. “After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th,” Musk wrote.

“Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later,” he added. Musk continued that customers can upgrade their existing cars to FSD “in 2 [minutes] via the Tesla app.”

Currently, FSD costs CAD $12,800 in Canada. Should the forthcoming price increase apply to both the U.S. and Canada, the new Canadian FSD pricing would be slightly higher in local currency.

