There’s a Part of Canada in Every Tesla, Says Minister [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Currently touring Ontario, Canada’s Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne has today announced that the federal government wants to work more with Tesla, Tesla North is reporting.

Francois Philippe Champagne

“There’s a part of Canada in every @Tesla that you see on the roads and today I had a chance to visit their facility in Markham for a tour and test drive,” said Champagne while visiting Tesla Automation in Markham, Ontario.

“I look forward to seeing Canada continue to be the green supplier of choice for the automotive industry,” the minister added as he stood beside a Tesla Supercharger while holding a charging connector and a Model Y in the background.

Tesla’s recent lobbyist registry filings in Canada revealed the company is lobbying the Ontario government for an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the province.

A June report previously indicated Tesla was considering Canada and Mexico as likely locations for its next factory. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also hinted at the possibility at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders earlier this week.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla Gigafactory in Ontario? Maybe, Reveals Lobbying Registry

Tesla's recent lobbyist registry filings in Canada revealed the company is lobbying the Ontario government for an "advanced manufacturing facility" in the province (via Tesla North). The electric vehicle (EV) maker laid out the following new lobbying goal in its recent registry filings: Engage with the government and its agencies to identify opportunities for industrial...
Nehal Malik
2 weeks ago

Twitter Blames Disappointing Q2 on Elon Musk Takeover

Twitter has said its less than stellar second-quarter financials are a result of ongoing uncertainty around Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion USD acquisition of the social media company — reports The Guardian. The company reported $1.18 billion USD in revenue for Q2, down 1% year-over-year. Twitter attributed the decline to "advertising industry headwinds...
Nehal Malik
4 weeks ago