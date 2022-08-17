There’s a Part of Canada in Every Tesla, Says Minister [VIDEO]

Currently touring Ontario, Canada’s Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne has today announced that the federal government wants to work more with Tesla, Tesla North is reporting.

“There’s a part of Canada in every @Tesla that you see on the roads and today I had a chance to visit their facility in Markham for a tour and test drive,” said Champagne while visiting Tesla Automation in Markham, Ontario.

“I look forward to seeing Canada continue to be the green supplier of choice for the automotive industry,” the minister added as he stood beside a Tesla Supercharger while holding a charging connector and a Model Y in the background.

Tesla’s recent lobbyist registry filings in Canada revealed the company is lobbying the Ontario government for an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the province.

A June report previously indicated Tesla was considering Canada and Mexico as likely locations for its next factory. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also hinted at the possibility at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders earlier this week.