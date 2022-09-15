Uber Launches EV Rides in Vancouver with Cars from Tesla, Polestar and More

After rolling out its Comfort Electric all-electric rides offering program across the U.S., Uber is now launching its EV ridesharing program in Vancouver, Canada, Tesla North is reporting.

For those who aren’t familiar with Uber’s Comfort Electric program, it gives riders a new way to go from A to B and be a part of the climate solution by requesting a ride in premium EVs like a Tesla, Polestar, or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Drivers eligible for Comfort Electric can earn more per hour as a result of higher fares, gas savings, and an extra $1-per-trip incentive for each trip they complete.

Teslas Become Top Choice for Uber, Lyft Drivers Amid High Gas Prices https://t.co/yKKyxpdcVe — TeslaNorth.com (@RealTeslaNorth) June 30, 2022

Uber’s Comfort Electric program was made possible through a partnership with Hertz and Uber to offer several Tesla EVs for ridesharing and rental.

Comfort Electric is now available in the following cities across the U.S. and Canada: