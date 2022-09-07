Apple Watch SE 2 Pricing in Canada Starts from $329, Now Cheaper Than Before

Apple announced its Apple Watch SE 2 today with new S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor found in the new Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, making the upgrade now 20% faster than its predecessor.

Also new is Crash Detection and international roaming, but we also get a new back case made of nylon composite material.

Apple Watch SE 2 pricing in Canada also sees a price drop, as stated by Apple. Check it out below:

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular

Going back to September 2020 when the first Apple Watch SE launched, prices were starting from $369 for GPS models and $429 for cellular models, so we’re seeing price drops of $40 and $30 CAD respectively.

You can pre-order Apple Watch SE 2 today on Apple.ca, with availability on September 16, 2022.