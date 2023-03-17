Chatr Offers 5GB Data Bonus on Select Plans; Website and App Maintenance Coming

Rogers prepaid brand Chatr has launched a 5GB data bonus on select plans.
According to Chatr, the promo applies to plans of $35 per month or higher and is only good for six months.
You can see the following 3G plans below after the data bonus—which includes the 2GB auto-pay bonus:
- $35/7.5GB
- $40/10GB
- $50/15GB
- $60/20GB
- $70/25GB
Chatr 4G plans with the 5GB data bonus are now as follows:
- $40/7.5GB
- $45/10GB
- $55/15GB
- $65/20GB
- $75/25GB
Chatr says the 5GB/month data bonus is only applicable with new activation and auto-pay.
Previously, Chatr offered a 4GB data bonus for 12 months on plans $35 and higher, but that promo ended on March 15.
Also worth noting is Chatr says its website and app will go down for scheduled maintenance today, starting from March 17 at 11:59pm EDT to March 19 at 11am EDT.
