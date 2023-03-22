Advance Declaration Now Available at Edmonton International Airport

Starting today, Advance Declaration is available to all travelers arriving on international flights at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

For those who aren’t aware, Advance Declaration lets travelers submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada.

The facility allows travelers to spend less time at the Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter wait times at the border.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is exploring safe, secure, and innovative ways to deliver a better and faster border experience for travelers,” notes the press release.

Express lanes are also available in the customs areas for travelers who complete their Advance Declaration to skip line-ups for PIK.

Advance Declaration is also available to travelers arriving on international flights at the following Canadian airports:

Previously, Advance Declaration was only available on the web. CBSA is also planning to use facial recognition to speed up the identification of users.

“With Advance Declaration and express lanes now available at Edmonton International Airport, travelers can enjoy a faster border experience,” says CBSA director Brad Wozny.

Early usage data shows that using the Advance Declaration feature in ArriveCAN cuts the amount of time a traveler spends at a PIK or eGate by roughly one-third.