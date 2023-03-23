ChatGPT Expands Capabilities with New Plugin Rollout

In an effort to continuously improve the user experience, ChatGPT is adopting an iterative deployment strategy by gradually introducing plugins.

This approach allows the development team to study real-world usage, impact, and challenges related to safety and alignment, all of which are essential for achieving their mission–to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The introduction of plugins has been a highly anticipated feature among users since the launch of ChatGPT, as they unlock a vast array of potential use cases. The initial rollout will cater to a small user base, with plans to expand access to plugin developers, ChatGPT users, and eventually API users after an alpha testing period.

One notable integration is with KAYAK, the popular travel search engine. ChatGPT now acts as a virtual travel assistant, enabling more conversational interactions with KAYAK’s search engine, explained the latter in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Users can ask questions in natural language, and ChatGPT will provide personalized recommendations based on their search criteria and KAYAK’s historical travel data. This integration represents a significant advancement in travel search, leveraging AI technology to create a more personalized and intuitive search experience for travellers planning their dream vacations.

Invited plugin developers from the waitlist can now use the provided documentation to create plugins for ChatGPT. These plugins will be listed in the prompt shown to the language model and will include instructions for the model on how to utilize each plugin. The first set of plugins has been developed by companies such as Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier, and KAYAK as previously mentioned above.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get first dibs on the enabling of existing plugins, while developers will soon get the chance to build their own plugins for ChatGPT, allowing AI to slowly take over the world. #skynet

