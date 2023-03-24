WhatsApp for iPhone to Get New Video Messages Feature

WABetaInfo has reported that WhatsApp recently submitted a new update through its TestFlight beta program, updating the version to 23.6.0.73. According to the business version of WhatsApp, the Meta-owned app is developing a feature to send video messages, which will be included in a future app update.

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.6.0.73, shows an under-development feature that aims to enhance user communication. Currently, the app allows users to send voice notes, but the upcoming update will enable video messaging as well. With this feature, users can record and send short videos of up to 60 seconds by pressing the camera button, offering a new way to connect with friends on the platform.

The video messages will function similarly to voice notes but with the added ability to share video content. Some potential benefits of this feature include better conveyance of emotions and expressions than voice messages or text alone, and more effective communication in situations where visual demonstrations are necessary.

Importantly, video messages will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that no one, including WhatsApp, Meta, or any proxy provider, can access the shared content. Furthermore, users won’t be able to save or forward video messages to other conversations for increased privacy, although taking screenshots will still be possible.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp launched an official chat to let users find out what’s new and to get tips from the app.