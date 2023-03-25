Apple AirPods Pro 2 are Available at Boxing Day Prices Again

Costco.ca is offering a decent discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earphones, bringing us back to pricing from Boxing Day 2022. You can now save $51 off their regular price of $329, bringing them down to $277.99. This 15% discount is the same as the sale price offered back in December.

Launched in September, AirPods Pro 2 include Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, Spatial Audio and an adaptive EQ feature. The updated MagSafe Charging Case now includes a speaker and a lanyard loop.

With the new H2 chip, improved Active Noise Cancellation, better in-ear detection, and extended battery life, AirPods Pro 2 offer some notable upgrades over the original AirPods Pro. They also feature touch volume controls, Precision Finding support, and an extra ear tip size (XS).

AirPods Pro 2 are also sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, meaning they can withstand rigorous workouts and outdoor activities. The battery life of AirPods Pro 2 are at 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe Charging Case.

This deal is available on Costco.ca and is limited to two per member. With Costco’s return policy and AppleCare+ for $29.99 for AirPods Pro 2, you can nab these for cheaper than Apple.ca.