What’s New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2023

Paramount+ Canada is set to release a new lineup of shows and movies in April 2023.

Top highlights include the much-awaited Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Yonder from South Korea, From Season 2, Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, and Fatal Attraction starring Canadian Joshua Jackson.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies hitting Paramount+ Canada in April 2023 below:

Saturday, April 1:

Monster High, New Episode Block (Series)

Tuesday, April 4:

Night at the Roxbury (Movie)

Amazing Grace (Documentary)

Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)

Mission Impossible Fallout (Movie)

SpongeBob Square Pants, New Episode Block (Series)

The Big Short (Movie)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (Movie)

Wednesday, April 5:

The Challenge: Argentina, Season One All Episodes (Series)

Thursday, April 6:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Series Premiere (Series)

Friday, April 7:

Catching Lightning (Documentary)

Tuesday, April 11:

Yonder, Series Premiere (Series)

Buddy Games (Movie)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (Movie)

Missing Link (Movie)

Primal (Movie)

Save Me, All Seasons (Series)

Voice, Season One and Two (Series)

Signal, Season One (Series)

Transformers The Last Knight (Movie)

Wednesday, April 12:

Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)

Friday, April 14:

Waco Aftermath, Limited Series Premiere (Series)

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie)

Rugrats, New Season (Series)

Tuesday, April 18:

Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)

Cirque du Soleil Worlds Away (Movie)

Corozonada (The Lottery) (Movie)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (Movie)

Strangers: Prey at Night (Movie)

The Italian Job (Movie)

Thursday, April 20:

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, Season 2 Premiere (Series)

Bromates (Movie)

Friday, April 21:

1-800-Hot-Nite (Movie)

Sunday, April 23:

From–Season 2 Premiere (Series)

Tuesday, April 25:

Backtrace (Movie)

Blaze and the Monster Machines, New Episode Block (Series)

Down to Earth (Movie)

Friday, April 28:

Anything for Fame, Canadian Production (Documentary)

Sunday, April 30:

Fatal Attraction, Series Premiere (Series)

