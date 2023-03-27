What’s New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2023

Paramount+ Canada is set to release a new lineup of shows and movies in April 2023.
Top highlights include the much-awaited Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Yonder from South Korea, From Season 2, Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, and Fatal Attraction starring Canadian Joshua Jackson.
Check out the full list of new shows and movies hitting Paramount+ Canada in April 2023 below:
Saturday, April 1:
- Monster High, New Episode Block (Series)
Tuesday, April 4:
- Night at the Roxbury (Movie)
- Amazing Grace (Documentary)
- Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)
- Mission Impossible Fallout (Movie)
- SpongeBob Square Pants, New Episode Block (Series)
- The Big Short (Movie)
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (Movie)
Wednesday, April 5:
- The Challenge: Argentina, Season One All Episodes (Series)
Thursday, April 6:
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Series Premiere (Series)
Friday, April 7:
- Catching Lightning (Documentary)
Tuesday, April 11:
- Yonder, Series Premiere (Series)
- Buddy Games (Movie)
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (Movie)
- Missing Link (Movie)
- Primal (Movie)
- Save Me, All Seasons (Series)
- Voice, Season One and Two (Series)
- Signal, Season One (Series)
- Transformers The Last Knight (Movie)
Wednesday, April 12:
- Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)
Friday, April 14:
- Waco Aftermath, Limited Series Premiere (Series)
- Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie)
- Rugrats, New Season (Series)
Tuesday, April 18:
- Bossy Bear, New Episode Block (Series)
- Cirque du Soleil Worlds Away (Movie)
- Corozonada (The Lottery) (Movie)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (Movie)
- Strangers: Prey at Night (Movie)
- The Italian Job (Movie)
Thursday, April 20:
- Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, Season 2 Premiere (Series)
- Bromates (Movie)
Friday, April 21:
Sunday, April 23:
- From–Season 2 Premiere (Series)
Tuesday, April 25:
- Backtrace (Movie)
- Blaze and the Monster Machines, New Episode Block (Series)
- Down to Earth (Movie)
Friday, April 28:
- Anything for Fame, Canadian Production (Documentary)
Sunday, April 30:
- Fatal Attraction, Series Premiere (Series)
