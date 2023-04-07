Tesla Drops Prices of Model S/X in Canada Again

Nehal Malik
2 days ago

Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla on Thursday once again slashed prices across its Model S and Model X lineups in Canada, this time by up to $6,000 (via Tesla North).

Check out the current Canadian pricing for Tesla’s Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs) below…

Model S

  • Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $116,990 (was $122,990; -$6,000)
  • Plaid: $143,990 (was $149,990; -$6,000)

Model X

  • Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $130,990 (was $135,990; -$5,000)
  • Plaid: $143,990 (was $149,990; -$6,000)

In the U.S., Tesla dropped prices across all of its cars by up to $5,000 USD. At the same time, Tesla also debuted a new, lower-cost Model Y All-Wheel Drive with a dual-motor configuration. However, the new Model Y trim isn’t available in Canada as of yet.

Thursday’s price drops come after Tesla lowered Model X pricing in Canada by a flat $7,000 last month.

Before that, Tesla made significant price reductions to its Canadian offerings in January. The January price drops also re-qualified the Model 3 for Canada’s federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) rebate.

More recently, Tesla started selling the Model S and Model X in a new “Ultra Red” colourway. The company has also started offering round steering wheel retrofits for Model S/X vehicles with steering yokes, which were originally announced earlier this year.

