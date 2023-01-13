Tesla Cuts Prices Up to 20% in Canada, Model 3 Qualifies for Federal Rebate Again

Tesla on Thursday rolled out some pretty steep price drops for its electric vehicles (EVs) in Canada, along with the U.S. and several European markets — reports Tesla North.

The news comes after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand earlier this week.

In Canada, the automaker slashed sticker prices by up to 19.5%. With the latest discounts, the Model 3 starts at $54,990 CAD in Canada — once again qualifying for the $5,000 federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) rebate, which is capped at MSRPs of $55,000.

Transport Canada updated its website today to indicate the 2023 Model 3 RWD qualifies, as of January 13, 2023, when the car is outright purchased or leased for 48 months.

The price drop also means the Model 3 RWD also qualifies for provincial rebates in Quebec ($7,000) and B.C. ($3,000) again.

You can check out all of Tesla’s Canadian price changes below:

Model 3

RWD : $54,990 (was $61,980; $6,990 drop, -11.3%)

: $54,990 (was $61,980; $6,990 drop, -11.3%) Performance: $72,990 (was $83,990; $11,000 drop, -13.1%)

Model Y

Long Range : $69,990 (was $86,990; $17,000 drop, -19.5%)

: $69,990 (was $86,990; $17,000 drop, -19.5%) Performance: $72,990 (was $83,990; $11,000 drop, -13.1%)

Model S

Long Range : $122,990 (was $136,990; $14,000 drop, -10.2%)

: $122,990 (was $136,990; $14,000 drop, -10.2%) Plaid: $149,990 (was $178,590; $28,600 drop, -16%)

Model X

Long Range : $142,990 (was $157,990; $15,000 drop, -9.5%)

: $142,990 (was $157,990; $15,000 drop, -9.5%) Plaid: $156,990 (was $185,590; $28,600 drop, -15.4%)

At the same time, Tesla has upped the price of the seven-seat option for the Model Y by $1,300, going from $4,000 to $5,300. What’s more, the Midnight Silver finish for the Model 3 and Model Y is no longer free and is instead available as a $1,300 upgrade.

Tesla last week debuted a round steering wheel option for the Model S and Model X, with a retrofit option for existing owners coming in May 2023.

The all-electric automaker reported record quarterly deliveries of 405,278 vehicles for Q4 2022, along with an all-time high of 1.31 million units for the full year.