Lyft Expands to Edmonton, Offers Bonus for New Drivers

Lyft is now available in Edmonton, expanding to its fourth Canadian city

New Edmonton drivers signing up for Lyft can get a bonus

This is the second city in Alberta to get Lyft

Lyft, the popular ridesharing service, has expanded in Canada. After launches in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, the company announced last week that its next Canadian destination is Edmonton, Alberta. Drivers can now apply to drive for the Lyft platform.

To apply, interested drivers can download the Lyft Driver app on iOS and Android. Upon opening the app, applicants will be guided through the process of uploading required documents, such as their driver’s license and vehicle inspection documents.

Drivers can then keep track of their application status within the app. Alternatively, applicants can visit Lyft’s website to begin the application process or learn more about driving with Lyft in Edmonton and the province and city requirements.

To celebrate the launch in Edmonton, Lyft is offering a special bonus to attract new drivers. Those who join the platform and complete 100 rides within their first 30 days will earn a $500 CAD bonus.

Lyft says it takes pride in offering a flexible earning opportunity, pay transparency, and a strong sense of community for its drivers. The company is dedicated to putting people first and continuously seeks driver feedback to enhance the driving experience, it said in a blog post.

Riders in Edmonton should stay tuned for more information on when they can start booking rides with Lyft in the coming months.