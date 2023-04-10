Lyft Expands to Edmonton, Offers Bonus for New Drivers

John Quintet
17 hours ago

Lyft edmonton

Summary:

  • Lyft is now available in Edmonton, expanding to its fourth Canadian city
  • New Edmonton drivers signing up for Lyft can get a bonus
  • This is the second city in Alberta to get Lyft

Lyft, the popular ridesharing service, has expanded in Canada. After launches in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, the company announced last week that its next Canadian destination is Edmonton, Alberta. Drivers can now apply to drive for the Lyft platform.

To apply, interested drivers can download the Lyft Driver app on iOS and Android. Upon opening the app, applicants will be guided through the process of uploading required documents, such as their driver’s license and vehicle inspection documents.

Drivers can then keep track of their application status within the app. Alternatively, applicants can visit Lyft’s website to begin the application process or learn more about driving with Lyft in Edmonton and the province and city requirements.

To celebrate the launch in Edmonton, Lyft is offering a special bonus to attract new drivers. Those who join the platform and complete 100 rides within their first 30 days will earn a $500 CAD bonus.

Lyft says it takes pride in offering a flexible earning opportunity, pay transparency, and a strong sense of community for its drivers. The company is dedicated to putting people first and continuously seeks driver feedback to enhance the driving experience, it said in a blog post.

Riders in Edmonton should stay tuned for more information on when they can start booking rides with Lyft in the coming months.

Other articles in the category: News

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Smashes Box Office Records in Debut

Summary: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has broken box office records in its weekend debut. Mario and Luigi remain as popular as ever in this second adaptation of the Nintendo game. Universal’s film will likely reach $1 billion in box office sales. The highly anticipated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has made a spectacular debut,...
John Quintet
13 hours ago

Baidu Sues Apple and App Developers Over Fake Ernie Bot Apps

Summary: Chinese tech giant Baidu is suing Apple and some app developers. Counterfeit Ernie bot apps have made their way into the Apple App Store. Ernie is being compared to China’s version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Baidu, the Chinese search engine giant, has filed lawsuits against Apple Inc. and certain app developers over counterfeit versions of...
John Quintet
14 hours ago