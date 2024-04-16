Koodo, Virgin Launch $65/75GB Promo Plans with 5G Data

Koodo and Virgin Plus have launched a new promo plan that’s offering 75GB of 5G speed data. All flanker brands continue to keep tweaking their plans.

Just last week Koodo had plans starting at $40 with 10GB data, but that has since disappeared, along with its $45/20GB, $50/40GB and $55/60GB promo plans. Virgin has eliminated its $50/60GB 5G plan as well.

Now, Koodo has the following plans:

$34/20GB 4G

$44/50GB 4G

$65/75GB 5G

Here’s what Virgin Plus has as of today:

$34/20GB 4G

$44/50GB 4G

$65/75GB 5G

Here’s what Fido has right now:

$34/20GB

$44/50GB

$50/60GB

As you can see, Fido has yet to match Koodo and Virgin when it comes to the $65/75GB plan, but expect them to do so soon.

Telus-owned Public Mobile recently brought back its $40/75GB 5G plan, which is substantially cheaper than what the flanker brands above are offering.

But again, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has the best plans right now with Canada-US talk/text data, at $34/50GB, $40/75GB and $50/100GB plans, all at 5G speeds.