Fido Revamps Plans, Now Starting at $34/20GB Like Virgin
Looks like all wireless carriers and their flanker brands are re-working their plans, and now Fido has joined the mix.
Just over a week ago Fido was only showing a $34/50GB plan, but now that has been modified as two other plans are now part of the matrix.
Here’s what’s available now:
- $34/20GB 4G
- $44/50GB 4G
- $50/60GB 4G
As for Koodo and Virgin Plus? Here’s what they are showing right now:
Koodo
- $40/10GB
- $45/20GB
- $50/40GB “Promotion” (was 30GB)
- $55/60GB 5G “Promotion” (was 40GB)
$60/50GB
Virgin Plus
- $34/20GB 4G
- $44/50GB 4G
- $50/60GB 5G (was $55)
As you can see Fido and Virgin Plus have the same plans, except for 5G data for the $50 plan. Koodo’s plans are all over the place still as their $50 plan doesn’t match Fido or Virgin. Flanker brands continue to change their minds. The $40/10GB plan was being pushed hard but now we’re seeing $34/20GB.
Still, Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan still is the benchmark for a $34 plan.