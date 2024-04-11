Fido Revamps Plans, Now Starting at $34/20GB Like Virgin

Austin Blake
2 days ago

Looks like all wireless carriers and their flanker brands are re-working their plans, and now Fido has joined the mix.

Just over a week ago Fido was only showing a $34/50GB plan, but now that has been modified as two other plans are now part of the matrix.

Here’s what’s available now: 

  • $34/20GB 4G
  • $44/50GB 4G
  • $50/60GB 4G

As for Koodo and Virgin Plus? Here’s what they are showing right now:

Koodo

  • $40/10GB
  • $45/20GB
  • $50/40GB “Promotion” (was 30GB)
  • $55/60GB 5G  “Promotion” (was 40GB)
  • $60/50GB

Virgin Plus

  • $34/20GB 4G
  • $44/50GB 4G
  • $50/60GB 5G (was $55)

As you can see Fido and Virgin Plus have the same plans, except for 5G data for the $50 plan. Koodo’s plans are all over the place still as their $50 plan doesn’t match Fido or Virgin. Flanker brands continue to change their minds. The $40/10GB plan was being pushed hard but now we’re seeing $34/20GB.

Still, Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan still is the benchmark for a $34 plan.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Lucky Mobile Promo: $29/35GB Plus One Free Month

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has launched a new promo plan, offering up a $29 plan with 35GB of 4G data, plus your third month free. Lucky Mobile says this plan includes 10GB of extra data only for 24 months and is available until April 18, 2024. Of course you’ll need to register for Automatic Top-Up (includes...
Gary Ng
6 hours ago

Bell CEO Tries to Defend Job Cuts in Front of Angry MPs

During a tense session of the House of Commons heritage committee, Bell CEO Mirko Bibic faced tough questions from angry Members of Parliament (MPs) from all political parties. Bibic appeared virtually and did not make the trip to Ottawa. Bell, which recently announced it would cut approximately 4,800 positions, including slashing several TV newscasts, and...
John Quintet
1 day ago

No Frills Launches No Name Mobile Cell Phone Plans [Update]

Loblaws’ No Frills has launched prepaid wireless service No Name Mobile, offering "great quality plans” with “low prices”. No Name Mobile is powered by PC Mobile which runs on Bell’s 4G LTE network. Here are the prices for No Name Mobile, after its auto top-up bonus data is included (when you sign up for pre-authorized...
John Quintet
2 days ago