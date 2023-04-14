Check Out This Brilliant iOS 17 Concept

Ukrainian concept designer @aapl_lab has just shared a detailed concept of Apple’s forthcoming iOS 17 software update set to debut at WWDC 2023 in June.

Yesterday, an anonymous leaker shared details of some new features expected in iOS 17, which is said to support all iPhone models compatible with iOS 16.

The update will focus on performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices.

Among the changes is a major overhaul of the Control Center, which will include improvements to its user interface and customization options.

Based on all the recent leaks, reports, and rumours regarding the upcoming iOS 17 release, the designer has come up with this extensive concept.

