Here are the Apps for Apple’s Upcoming Headset, Says Gurman

Summary:

Apple is creating various software for its mixed-reality headset, including games, fitness, and collaboration tools.

The headset will be unveiled in June and go on sale later, priced at $3,000.

The company hopes to attract users with unique apps, eventually making the headset an iPhone replacement.

Apple is working diligently to create a comprehensive suite of software and services for its upcoming mixed-reality headset, aiming to convince potential buyers with applications that utilize the device’s innovative 3D interface, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to sources familiar with the plans, the offerings will encompass gaming, fitness, and collaboration tools, as well as new versions of existing iPad features and services for watching sports.

The mixed-reality headset, estimated to cost around $3,000 USD ($4,018 CAD!), is expected to be unveiled in June at WWDC, with the product going on sale months later.

Apple’s hardware products have always relied on robust software support, but the mixed-reality headset presents unique challenges due to its unfamiliar technology and high price point. Apple must persuade consumers of the device’s value and teach them how to use it effectively.

A significant part of Apple’s strategy involves adapting iPad apps for the new headset, which combines virtual and augmented reality. Users will have access to millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface, according to sources who requested anonymity.

The focus will be on optimizing core apps like Safari, Apple’s services for calendars, contacts, files, home control, mail, maps, messaging, notes, photos, and reminders, as well as music, news, stocks, and weather apps. The headset will also include versions of FaceTime and Apple’s TV app.

In addition to the core apps, Apple is working on a version of Apple Books that will enable users to read in virtual reality, and a camera app to take pictures from the headset. A wellness app will help users meditate with calming graphics, sounds, and voice-overs. Apple is also developing a version of its Fitness+ service for the headset, allowing users to exercise while watching a VR instructor.

Apple’s Freeform collaboration app, seen as a major selling point for the product, is being adapted for the headset. This service will allow users to work on virtual whiteboards together while in mixed reality.

As for FaceTime, it will generate 3D versions of users in virtual meeting rooms, aiming to create the sensation of being in the same location.

The company’s goal is to establish the headset as a compelling new platform for both content creation and consumption, eventually replacing the iPhone. A crucial aspect of this mission is getting app developers on board, which is emphasized by the choice to unveil the headset at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Gurman says some Apple engineers have been working 80-hour workweeks to get the headset ready for WWDC, set to kick off on June 5.

Apple’s headset will include features for viewing sports in an immersive way, and the company is working to enhance the experience. Immersive video will also extend to the TV app, where users can watch video in various virtual environments, such as a desert or the sky.

The iPhone maker also plans to position the headset as a device for getting work done and gaming. The company has been collaborating with a small number of developers for months to help them upgrade their existing software for mixed reality.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Apple will convince its customers to purchase a $3,000 USD headset, if that’s the actual starting price. How long can people really wear a headset during the day?