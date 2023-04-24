How to Use Stage Manager on iPad [VIDEO]

Apple shared a new video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how iPadOS 16 lets you use Stage Manager to multitask and get things done with ease.

You can resize windows to look the way you want, see multiple overlapping windows in a single view, tap to switch between apps, and more.

Currently, the following iPad models support Stage Manager:

3rd generation and later iPad Pro 12.9-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch

5th generation iPad Air

Here’s how you can turn the Stage Manager feature on or off on your iPad:

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open Control Center. Tap the Stage Manager button.

You can also turn Stage Manager on or off from the Settings app:

Open the Settings app. Tap Home Screen & Multitasking, then tap Stage Manager. Turn on or off “Use Stage Manager on iPad.”

Watch the following video to learn how you can use Stage Manager to multitask on your iPad.