Bell 5G+ Now Available in Manitoba

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Bell Canada Bell 5G expands to Manitoba offering Manitobans the

  • Bell brings 5G+ service to Manitoba, offering faster mobile technology.
  • Expansion increases Bell’s 5G+ coverage to 40% of Canadians with peak speeds of 3 Gbps.
  • Compatible devices in 5G+ areas can access enhanced speeds, while others use 5G, LTE, and 4G.

Bell announced on Tuesday the expansion of its 5G+ service in Manitoba, now available in East St. Paul, Headingley, St. Andrews, and Winnipeg.

This expansion offers Manitobans what Bell says is the country’s fastest mobile technology on the top-ranked 5G wireless network in the province. With 5G+, customers with compatible devices and plans can experience faster speeds and more responsiveness.

Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the summer of 2022, introducing 5G+ service across Ontario, Atlantic Canada, and Western Canada.

With the Manitoba expansion, Bell now offers 5G+ coverage to over 40% of the Canadian population and peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets.

According to PCMag’s 2022 Fastest Mobile Networks Canada report, Bell ranked as the fastest 5G network in Manitoba.

“I’m thrilled to offer our Bell customers in Manitoba access to the latest and most advanced mobile technology available today. With 5G+, we are paving the way for the future of connectivity, empowering businesses, enhancing consumer experiences, and unlocking new possibilities,” said Paul Norris, VP of Consumer Sales and Vice Chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada, in a statement.

Customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan within Manitoba’s 5G+ coverage areas can start using the Bell 5G+ speeds. Those outside the coverage areas will have access to 5G, LTE, and 4G.

With the recent release of iOS 16.4 for iPhone, a new ‘5G+’ carrier icon now shows for Bell and Rogers customers.

