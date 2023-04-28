Bell Cellphone Plan Deal Offers $10/month Off Unlimited Data

Bell has launched a new promotion offering bill credits on their ‘unlimited’ data plans from $85 per month.

According to changes on Bell’s website on Friday morning, the company’s Essential, Ultimate 50 and Ultimate 100 unlimited dat plans now include a bonus of $10/month bill credit for 24 months, which works out to $240.

These shareable plans are priced at $85/25GB, $95/50GB and $110/100GB, with the Ultimate 100 plan including U.S. roaming for voice, text and data. The $95 and $110 plans include Crave Mobile for 24 months as well, while all the plans include 5G+ network access.

The $65/15GB Promo 15 plan also has $5/month credits for 24 months, added over a week ago.

After the $10 bill credit, these plans work out to $75/25GB, $85/50GB and $100/100GB. As of writing, Rogers and Telus do not have similar promos (yet).

Earlier this week, we told you Bell had increased the price of its 100GB plan to $110, up from $105 per month.