Canada Post Launches Carbon-Neutral Shipping Options

Canada Post has announced that all domestic ground parcel services, including Domestic Regular Parcel and Expedited Parcel ground shipments, as well as flat rate boxes, are now being shipped as carbon-neutral.

This plan is part of the crown corporation’s ongoing efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, by offering sustainable shipping choices to Canadians and businesses.

To offset the greenhouse gas emissions produced by these domestic ground delivery services, Canada Post is purchasing high-quality, accredited carbon offsets, effectively removing one tonne of emissions from the atmosphere for every tonne generated.

Through the use of the “Find a rate” tool, small businesses and consumers can view the emissions associated with their shipments and choose the most suitable shipping options, without any additional fees for carbon-neutral shipping.

In order to prioritize Indigenous-owned or led, nature-based offset projects in the country, Canada Post is currently supporting the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project. This project not only protects forests from logging but also conserves existing carbon stocks and reduces emissions from harvesting, road building, and other forestry operations. Owned by a unique alliance of First Nations, the project creates jobs while safeguarding the Great Bear Rainforest.

The carbon offsets purchased for carbon-neutral shipping are recognized by the BC Carbon Registry under the Forest Carbon Offset Protocol and verified by an independent third-party to ensure that carbon removal is real, permanent, and additional. However, these offsets do not contribute to the Corporation’s emission reduction targets.

As of late, there’s already an electric van delivery fleet in Nanaimo, BC, consisting of 14 Ford E-Transit vans, that debuted in March.

As Canada Post continues to reduce its emission reductions and greener operations, the need for offsets will gradually decrease. The company’s commitments and climate initiatives include approved climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), fleet electrification, greening of real estate portfolio, purchasing renewable energy, and working with suppliers and subsidiaries to establish emission targets by 2025.