Apple Watch Widgets Coming with Interface Overhaul, Says Report

Apple Watch is set to gain some major changes in its next software update coming this year, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The next version, known as watchOS 10 is expected to bring widgets and “fundamental changes” to how the watch operates, said the reliable Apple insider.

Apple is said to be bringing back widgets in watchOS 10 and making them the main part of the Apple Watch interface, with a preview coming at WWDC in June. Gurman says the new widgets will work by letting users scroll through them, instead of having to launch apps to get information on Apple Watch.

The style of widgets are similar to those from iOS 14 for iPhone, set to use the previous watchOS Glances interface. The design will look similar to the Siri watch face from watchOS 4, offering widget stacks where users can scroll through them.

The changes coming in watchOS 10 will also possibly bring changes to Apple Watch buttons. The Digital Crown may soon launch widgets instead of going to the home screen showing the apps layout.

As for Apple Watch hardware updates coming this fall, they are expected to be the same as last year, with no major changes coming. Last year we saw the debut of the all-new Apple Watch Ultra and slight refreshes to the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE.

It’s always been tricky finding information quickly on Apple Watch. I still find complications the best way to get the information I want quickly, instead of fumbling with apps. Gurman says this new interface overhaul might be an option at first, to ease users into the changes. Turning the main button into a customizable Action Button like on Apple Watch Ultra would be a great idea.

Apple is expected to preview iOS 17, macOS 14, a rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air, and its long-awaited mixed-reality headset at WWDC, rumoured to cost $3,000 USD (!).