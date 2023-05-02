American Express and TransLink Promo Offers Bill Credits

IIC Deals
43 mins ago

Amex translink

American Express has teamed up with the B.C. Lower Mainland’s TransLink to provide its cardholders with a convenient and rewarding public transit experience, according to an email sent out to cardholders and seen by iPhone in Canada.

Between May 1 and July 31, 2023, eligible cardholders using their contactless American Express Card or mobile wallet linked to their contactless card at fare gates can get a bonus in the form of statement credits.

Cardholders must register their eligible American Express Card online first. Purchases made before registering the card are not eligible. Normally, you would have to use a Compass Card to tap at fare gates but

During the offer period, registered cardholders who spend $10 in qualifying purchases (after taxes and applicable fees) at participating TransLink locations or online earn a $5 statement credit. Essentially that’s 50% off your fares. Each registered card can earn a maximum of two statement credits on qualifying purchases during the promotion.

The offer is limited to the first 10,000 cards successfully registered, and terms and conditions apply. Likely this promo is intended to promote tap payments with TransLink and travellers heading to Vancouver.

Back in January, TransLink launched Interac debit tap payments for every bus and fare gate in Metro Vancouver. Back in 2019, TransLink began to accept AMEX tap payments, joining Visa and Mastercard.

