New 15-Inch MacBook Air Expected to Release at WWDC

Rumours of a new 15-inch MacBook Air have been circulating for quite some time, and now, DigiTimes says it will be unveiled at Apple’s forthcoming WWDC event, which starts on June 5.

The Taiwanese publication claims that Apple’s supply chain has already started “stockpiling” the highly anticipated MacBook Air 15 (via MacRumors).

Citing industry sources, however, the report adds that the new MacBook Air may not be enough to boost MacBook shipments, which are expected to face a single-digit decrease in 2023 due to a “disappointing” first half of the year.

The sources further noted that “pull-in momentum” for the 15-inch MacBook Air “has not been as strong compared with previous new products.”

Despite these concerns, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects the 15-inch MacBook Air to debut at WWDC. Moreover, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it will be powered by the M2 chip with multiple GPU configurations.

The 13-inch MacBook Air has been a popular choice for many users, and the 15-inch model is expected to feature similar specs.

It will likely include a notched display housing a 1080p camera, a MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a scissor switch keyboard with a Touch ID button, and a Force Touch trackpad.

While MacBook shipments may face a decline in the first half of 2023, the sources say they could recover in the second half of the year with the release of new MacBooks powered by 3nm chips.

However, Apple’s chipmaker TSMC has reportedly faced 3nm yield issues, which may delay the debut of Apple’s M3 chip.