Apple Arcade Gets 20 New Games, Now Over 200 Total [LIST]

Are you subscribed to Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service from Apple? Today, the company announced 20 new games have hit the service, which now stands at over 200 total.

“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families.”

Check out the list of new Apple Arcade games below:

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Here’s a new ad spot for Apple Arcade called ‘Parking Lot’:

Apple Arcade games have no ads or in-app purchases and “strong user privacy protections”. Weekly updates are abundant and games can be played on iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and Apple TV, with sharing for up to six family members.

In Canada, Apple Arcade costs $5.99 per month but it’s also included in Apple One subscriptions.