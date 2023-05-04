Freedom Mobile Expands Nationwide Data to Cheaper Plans, Adds Bonus

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile…err, I mean Videotron’s new wireless carrier, has expanded nationwide data to cheaper monthly plans.

Any plan that’s priced at $30 per month or higher, ‘Freedom Nationwide’ is now available. This means you’ll be connected to another network, in this case from roaming partner Rogers.

Ahead of the Rogers-Shaw merger, Quebecor and Rogers were negotiating discounted roaming rates for Freedom Mobile customers.

“When you travel outside of our ‘Freedom’ network in Canada, you’ll be connected to a partner’s network. Your phone will display ‘Nationwide’ when in this area and may also indicate that it’s roaming. You’ll have access to the ‘Nationwide’ portion of your plan or, if your plan does not include a Freedom Nationwide data allotment, pay-per-use rates may apply,” says the Freedom Mobile website.

For Big Gig Unlimited plans, Freedom Mobile has increased nationwide data as well, ranging from 4GB to 6GB total.

For bring your own device Big Gig Unlimited plans, you can see the new nationwide data allotments below:

$45/20GB – now 3GB (was 1GB)

$50/25GB – now 3GB (was 1GB)

$50/35GB – now 4GB (was 2GB)

$70/50GB – now 4GB (was 2GB)

$80/50GB – now 6GB (was 4GB)

For Freedom data, talk and text plans for BYOD, there’s now Freedom Nationwide data available for plans $30 and higher:

$30/4GB – 500MB nationwide

$35/7GB – 500MB nationwide

$40/15GB – 500MB nationwide

Also, right now for bring your own phone, the price includes a $5/month credit for 24 months.

What makes these changes significant? It means Freedom Mobile customers can now use more data outside of home zones, giving customers another reason to stick around during this transition.

Earlier this week, Freedom Mobile started rolling out its 10% data bonus for existing customers and also detailed its “customer promise”.

Thanks James