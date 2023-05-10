Koodo Launches $39/20GB Plan, Matching Fido and Virgin Plus

First it was Freedom Mobile launching a $39/20GB promo plan, that was quickly matched by Fido, then Virgin Plus.

Telus-owned Koodo was the last holdout to match this plan. As of this morning, the company’s website was not updated yet to show a $39/20GB promo plan.

After reaching out to Koodo, a spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement, “for a limited time, new and renewing Koodo customers can take advantage of our special $39/20GB Pick Your Perk plan with Shock-Free Data until May 15.”

After reading that statement in our email inbox, Koodo’s website was magically updated to note the new $39/20GB plan, featured right on the homepage. Koodo’s $39/20GB plan includes one free perk, either Premium Voicemail or Unlimited International SMS.

The $39/20GB plan for bring your own phone includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, while data overages are $130/1GB. A SIM card costs $5.

It’ll be interesting to see how long ‘Big 3’ flanker brands and Videotron-owned Freedom Mobile will continue to go tit-for-tat when it comes to matching their respective promo plans. Can this be classified as a cellphone plan price war yet?