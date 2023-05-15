Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router on Sale for 50% Off

Amazon has slashed the price of its eero Pro mesh WiFi router by 50% off, cutting the price down to $114.99 for a single unit.

The eero Pro 2nd Generation is a high-performance WiFi system to extend fast internet throughout your home. The sleek, compact design measures 121 mm x 121 mm x 32mm (4.76 in x 4.76 x 1.26 in) and has an ‘eero’ logo on the front.

The eero Pro features tri-band WiFi radios, delivering simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz wireless connections, supported by 2×2 MU-MIMO and beamforming technologies. This ensures optimal performance and compatibility with all your devices. It also complies with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards for broad connectivity.

For wired connectivity, the eero Pro offers dual auto-sensing Gigabit ports that can be used for WAN and/or LAN connections. In addition, it provides smart home connectivity via its Thread 1.1 Border Router and Bluetooth LE 4.2.

Set up is dead easy with the eero app for iOS and Android, one of the best out there.

The eero Pro is powered by a 700 MHz quad-core processor and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage for smooth performance. It supports a range of security and network services, including WPA2 encryption, Family Profiles, DHCP, IPV6, NAT, VPN Passthrough, UPnP, Static IP, and Port Forwarding.

Now, this version was launched back in 2017, whereas the newest eero Pro features Wi-Fi 6E and is more expensive, naturally. If you don’t need the newest eero Pro, this is still a decent setup since not all devices support Wi-Fi 6E yet.

