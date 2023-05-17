Apple Unveils Beats Studios Buds+

Apple today unveiled the Beats Studio Buds+, showcasing the new wireless earbuds in a promo featuring rap star Cardi B.

“Introducing Beats Studio Buds+, your new favorite earbuds delivering premium sound in a pocketable design,” Apple-owned Beats by Dre said in a tweet.

.@iamcardib says it's time to level up, okurr? Introducing Beats Studio Buds+, your new favorite earbuds delivering premium sound in a pocketable design. pic.twitter.com/HDRvi8XjTo — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 17, 2023

The official announcement comes after Beats teased the new earbuds on Tuesday. Reviews for the Beats Studio Buds+ from publications like The Verge, CNET, and more are already out, and you can also check out some video reviews below:

According to Apple, the Beats Studio Buds+ feature more powerful speakers, clearer call quality, and better active noise cancellation (ANC) than the first-generation Beats Studio Buds.

The promo video also showcases the Beats Studio Buds+ in three colours: Black/Gold, Ivory, and an innovative Transparent, which looks like it takes inspiration from what Nothing has been doing with the Nothing Phone (1) and Ear earbuds to offer a translucent (and slightly frosty) design for both the case and the earbuds themselves.

Apple rates the Studio Buds+ for up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled or nine with noise cancellation turned off. The case is good for another 18 (27 with ANC off) hours of juice, and the earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Beats Studio Buds+ will be available to purchase starting Friday, May 18. Apple is also working on some new Beats headphones that showed up in a recent leak.