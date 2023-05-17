Apple Spotlights AssistiveWare’s Breakthrough AAC Apps for iPhone, iPad

In its latest feature, Apple is highlighting the work of AssistiveWare, an app development company evolutionizing augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) apps.

AAC apps like AssistiveWare’s Proloquo2Go for iPhone and iPad provide individuals with speech challenges the means to communicate effectively. One example is 9-year-old Jay, who uses the app to express himself.

For Jay and his family, the beach is a special place where he can relax and explore on his own terms. As a family, they visit as often as the weather allows, and Jay loves the sand, waves, and breathtaking sunsets.

The app Proloquo2Go embodies AssistiveWare’s mission to make AAC an accepted and effective means of communication for individuals with conditions like autism, cerebral palsy, ALS, and more.

AssistiveWare’s founder and CEO, David Niemeijer, recognized the potential of AAC on consumer devices and made a significant shift by bringing the technology to Apple devices.

This move enabled more people to afford and use AAC. Niemeijer believes the integration of AAC into widely used devices like the iPad and iPhone has contributed to its acceptability, but acknowledges that there is still work to be done.

AssistiveWare recently released their next generation of AAC apps, Proloquo and Proloquo Coach, which provide users with enhanced features.

Proloquo helps users build phrases and expand their language and grammar, while Proloquo Coach supports families and educators in supporting children and students using AAC.

The apps include a wide range of voices, extensive vocabulary, and support for users with visual impairments or limited mobility.

With the introduction of new accessibility features by Apple, including Assistive Touch and Personal Voice, AssistiveWare plans to integrate these into their apps.

